DOYLESTOWN TWP., Pa. - A Montgomery County man is charged in a crash that left a woman dead Tuesday.
Paul Sylvester Foster, 24, of Lansdale, is charged with homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed, involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving vehicles at unsafe speeds, and reckless driving, according to a news release from the Bucks County district attorney's office.
He was arraigned early Wednesday by Magisterial District Judge Daniel Baranoski, who set bail at $50,000 unsecured.
Officers with the Doylestown Township Police Department in Bucks County were dispatched at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday to Route 202, in the area of the Wells Road overpass, to investigate the report of a two-vehicle crash with one person unconscious and trapped in her vehicle, the DA's office said.
Police found two SUVs at the scene, both with heavy front-end damage, according to the DA's office. One of the SUVs was on its side and a man, later identified as Foster, was crawling out of the rear of the vehicle as officers arrived, according to the news release.
Randee Travis, the driver of the other SUV, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation determined that Foster was driving his vehicle south on Route 202 at a high rate of speed, left the lane and traveled into the northbound lane where he collided with Travis's vehicle, the DA's office said. A crash reconstruction revealed Foster to be traveling at approximately 61 mph, approximately 21 miles per hour over the posted speed limit, according to the DA's office.
The reconstruction further revealed Foster crossed the double yellow lines into oncoming traffic, over corrected and drove his SUV off the right side of the road, before again losing control of the vehicle, driving it across both southbound and northbound lanes of traffic and striking the victim’s vehicle head-on at a high rate of speed, the DA's office said.
The crash reconstruction revealed no braking by Foster's SUV prior to impact. According to a criminal complaint, Foster does not have a driver’s license and told police he looked down at his phone while driving and lost control of his vehicle, the DA's office said.