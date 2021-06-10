L. PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. - Police and fire crews swarmed a Montgomery County housing community Thursday afternoon after a large fire broke out.
Lower Providence Township police say they were called to the Cardin Place scene just before 1 p.m. The homeowner displayed a firearm at the code officer and then retreated back into the home, authorities said. Multiple loud explosions were heard and a fire broke out after the person went back into the home, authorities said.
At least three buildings have been damaged by the fire. Fire crews are still working to put out the fire as of Thursday afternoon.
Authorities say there is still a large police presence in the area, and officers have not yet located the homeowner.
"As of right now we are trying to locate the individual who may or may not be inside the residence. Because it's an active fire scene we do not know," said township Police Chief Mike Jackson.
Authorities said the area is safe, and people can now return to their homes.
