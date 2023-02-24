PHILADELPHIA - Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the country gathered in Philadelphia on Friday to say their final goodbyes to fallen Temple University Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald was killed on Saturday, February 18, when he attempted to stop a robbery in North Philadelphia. 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer was arrested shortly after being accused of shooting Fitzgerald multiple times in the head.

"[I was] shocked. [I] couldn't believe it," U.S. Customs Border Patrol Officer Stephen Macis said about when he heard the news Fitzgerald was killed. "Probably like everybody else that knew him."

Macis says he and Fitzgerald worked together years ago. He knew him as a kind man who cared about his family and giving back to the community.

While attending his funeral procession in Philadelphia on Friday, he said "it hurts" to know Fitzgerald was senselessly taken from the world.

Friday morning, Fitzgerald's body was taken to the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul for officers to pay their respects.

"This is a big deal. You lose one of your own on duty, like, it's a big deal," Sgt. Melville Fegely of the Reading Police Department said.

Many local agencies were in attendance, including Bethlehem and Reading police, as well as Lehigh County Department of Corrections.

"You do this job because you know that there's evil that needs to be met and we want to be the ones to do that," Sgt. Fegley said. "This comes at a cost and although you don't expect to deal with it, you know that it's part of it and when it actually comes, it's humbling."

The Fort Worth Police Department Pipes and Drums team and Honor Guard were among the dozens of agencies in attendance for Fitzgerald's funeral service.

Capt. Robin Krouse says many of his guys knew Fitzgerald from police week in Washington D.C. In addition, Joel Fitzgerald, the father of Christopher Fitzgerald, was a former police chief at FWPD.

Krouse says they don't usually travel out of the state for funeral processions, but given the history with the Fitzgerald family, they couldn't miss it.

"It's important. We play for the families. And we want to honor them, their sacrifices as well as the officer."