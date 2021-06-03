NORRISTOWN, Pa. - "Today is about prevention. Today is about saving lives, impacting the future. Today is about making a difference in people's lives," said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele.
Surrounded by area police departments, Steele and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative while inside the Montgomery County Courthouse.
"We are in 9 other counties. We have had dozens of people walk into a police department, approach a police officer and get help as a result of that," Shapiro said.
The program, paid for with county funds, makes police a conduit to addiction treatment.
Someone can walk into a police department and ask for help or, if arrested for a low-level drug offense, can be referred by the police for treatment. There were 240 overdose deaths in Montgomery County last year and more than 4700 in the state.
In April, Shapiro launched the program in Berks County.
"If we refer you to this program and you get involved in treatment and it's successful, we will not charge you," Berks County District Attorney John Adams explained.
The DA's office says it's still too new to see an impact, and it has been focused on educating county police departments.
The goal is to reduce death, overdoses and crime linked to substance abuse.
"We are concerned about the loss of life. Someone trafficking drugs like fentanyl or heroin that are killing people are not part of this program. We are looking for people we can help," Steele added.
Carbon County is also using the program, and Shapiro says they are looking to expand and have been in talks with Northampton County.