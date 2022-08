TRAPPE, Pa. - Two lawmakers want to rename a road in honor of a Pennsylvania state trooper who was killed on duty.

State Reps. Joe Ciresi and Joe Webster introduced a bill to designate part of Main Street in Trappe as the Trooper Branden T. Sisca Memorial Highway.

Sisca lived in Trappe and was a volunteer firefighter for the community.

He and another trooper died when they were hit by an alleged drunk driver on I-95 in Philadelphia in March.