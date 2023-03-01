PERKASIE, Pa. - A family from Bucks County has filed a federal lawsuit, claiming their three-year-old daughter with special needs was left alone on a school bus.

The family says it happened on a freezing-cold day in January last year.

The little girl attended a program at Bucks County Intermediate Unit in Perkasie.

Employees helped two other children off the bus, but seemingly forgot about the little girl. She sat strapped in a seat for about three-and-a-half hours at the bus depot, the lawsuit says.

The bus was provided by Pennridge School District.

Both the intermediate unit and Pennridge are named in the suit.

The bus driver, Douglas Matz, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment last year.