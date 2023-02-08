U. POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. - A lawsuit is challenging a Montgomery County municipality's plan to build on protected, open space.

The suit, filed by two Upper Pottsgrove Township residents, says building the $5.5-million municipal complex violates the state's Open Space Law as well as the Dedicated or Donated Property Act.

The 30-plus acre property on Evans Road was bought by the township in 2008 with dedicated open space funds, a result of a voter referendum.

Last fall the township approved the project.

The lawsuit is seeking an injunction stopping any more work on the property.