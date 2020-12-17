The North Penn School District in Montgomery County has been hit with a lawsuit claiming it failed to protect a female student from multiple sexual assaults by a male student over five years.
The lawsuit was first reported by "North Penn Now."
The incidents allegedly occurred at Gwynedd Square Elementary School and North Penn High School.
The lawsuit claims two teachers witnessed one of the assaults back in 2014, but did not report it. The suit also claims the alleged victim eventually was forced to leave the district because the assaults continued.
We reached out to the district for comment but have not heard back.