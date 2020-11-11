DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - A lawsuit is calling for elections officials in Bucks County not to count more than 2,000 ballots it says were not completed, returned, or filled out correctly.
Donald J. Trump For President, Inc. and other organizations filed the lawsuit against the Bucks County Board of Elections.
The lawsuit says the board accepted 1,197 ballots with no date or a partial date; 644 ballots with no printed name or address; 87 ballots with a partial address; and 247 ballots with a mismatched address. In all, the lawsuit says the election board accepted 2,175 out of 2,296 defective ballots as votes.
The lawsuit is challenging those 2,175 votes.
Also, the lawsuit says the board accepted 69 ballots with unsealed privacy envelopes and seven ballots with markings. The suit is also challenging those 76 ballots.
The Trump campaign has filed election-related lawsuits in multiple states, including Pennsylvania and Michigan.