PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - To generations of music fans who grew up listening to the radio in the Delaware Valley, he will forever be known as the "The Geator with the Heater" and "The Boss with the Hot Sauce."

Longtime Philadelphia DJ and radio icon Jerry Blavat has died at the age of 82. WXPN, on which Blavat hosted a Saturday night show for years, confirmed on their website Friday.

The South Philadelphia native, who helped pioneer the "oldies" radio format, spent over six decades on the airwaves and was known for his quick-fire, rhyming delivery and over-the-top phraseology behind the mic.

Blavat entered the spotlight when he became a dancer on American Bandstand and got his first big break in radio in 1960. He did not look back.

Whether playing the hits of the day or some obscure, forgotten gem, The Geator introduced millions of young ears to the sounds of the early rock 'n roll era and helped keep that music alive for generations to come.

In addition to sixty plus years on the air, Blavat was known for his "record hops" and hosted dance parties across the region and at the Jersey shore that were a beloved tradition for his legions of music-obsessed fans.

"Keep on rockin'," Blavat always said. "Because you only rock once."