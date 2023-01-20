PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Legendary Philly DJ, Jerry Blavat, has died at 82. The Philadelphia radio icon worked as a DJ for over six decades, and will be sadly missed by fans.

Born in 1940, the South Philadelphia native entered the spotlight when he became a dancer on American Bandstand. Three years later, he was a tour manager for Danny and the Juniors.

Blavat got his first big break in radio in 1960, and did not look back.

He passed away at 3:45 a.m. Friday, January 20, 2023. He was in hospice at Jefferson-Methodist Hospital.