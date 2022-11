PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Legoland Discovery Center in Philadelphia is hosting its Holiday "Brick-tacular" event.

Visitors can add snow and finishing touches on the center's already built holiday scenes.

They can also hide a gingerbread mini-figure in the winter wonderland scavenger hunt, or sit on a reindeer made from Legos.

There will even be a Lego Santa.

It all kicks off Friday, November 25th and runs through January 1st.