PHILADELPHIA - Kyle Edwards and Justin Klement are artists from the Lehigh Valley.

When they got the call to paint a mural for the Philadelphia Eagles playoff game, they were ecstatic.

"I'm a diehard Eagle fan so the first thing that comes to mind is I'm just happy to be in Philadelphia doing something for the Eagles. I feel honored," said Edwards, with a true L.O.V.E. story., LLC.

They got the call from the Eagles last Friday.

By Sunday, the pair was pulling an all-nighter, in the cold, just pushing to get it done before the Birds' big game against the Giants.

"We had to get lighting set up, make sure we have power for that, tools and everything. It's just been a constant grind," said Edwards.

One brush stroke at a time, Edwards and Klement used their talents to bring the mural to life: a city skyline, a set of wings, topped off with the slogan "It's a Philly Thing."

"They tell us an idea, we kind of piggyback off each other," said Edwards.

"It's awesome to be able to share our gift," said Justin Klement with a true L.O.V.E. story., LLC.

"In the sports industry, at the stadium. It's an incredible honor."

That mural will be seen by the tens of thousands of Birds fans that walk through the gates of Lincoln Financial Field Saturday night.

Fans just like Kyle Edwards, who will be cheering them on from inside.

"I'm super pumped," said Edwards.

"There's nothing like it."