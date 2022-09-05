POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A school bus is getting ready to be shipped overseas to help students in Ukraine, and it's all thanks to several community members in the Pottstown area.

The big yellow school bus was on display Sunday at the L'oe Car Show in Pottstown.

It's destined for a school district in Ukraine, but its journey there would never have been scheduled without the inspiration of professional car builder Jamie Orr. He was at a car show in Poland, and crossed the border into Ukraine to deliver supplies.

"I met with charities and a school district in Solomonovo, and they said, 'Could you help us with a school bus?' And I said, 'I guess' and now it's turned into this," said Orr.

Many schools in Ukraine are closing because they don't have bomb shelters, and buses are needed to take students to other buildings.

Orr told State Rep. Joe Ciresi about the issue.

"He talked about this project he had, and I said wait a minute, I know somebody who has a bus company. So I called Warren and I said Warren, can you help hook Jamie up with a bus, and Warren said absolutely," said Ciresi.

Warren Levy owns the Levy School Bus Company. Without hesitation, he said he'd donate a used school bus free of charge.

"This is going to help them have the most normal year that they could possibly have," said Levy.

Orr said the students will also be getting more than just a new ride to school.

"It will go on a great big ship to Germany and then be transported down to Ukraine, where en route we hope to fill it with more supplies," said Orr.

It will also come covered in messages of love, including one Ciresi wrote himself.

"I just said God bless and godspeed to the people," said Ciresi.