POTTSTOWN, Pa. - The LGBT Center of Greater Reading announced Wednesday that their Montgomery County satellite center is moving to a new location.

The center at First Baptist Church, located in Pottstown at 301 King Street, is relocating across town to Bethel Community Church.

Bethel Community Church is a non-denominational, multicultural, nonprofit organization located at 575 N. Keim Street in Pottstown.

Officials say the relocation gives the center the opportunity to expand services and programming in the Montgomery County area.

The location will soon provide counseling, support groups, youth programs, senior programming, care coordination and other critical services to the community.