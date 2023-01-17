There's a saying, "The world always looks brighter from behind a smile." The doctors at Innovative Implant and Oral Surgery located in Bucks County know that all too well. They've made a career out of brightening people's worlds one smile at a time.

"We take them from a smile that maybe they're a little embarrassed about, and maybe it's holding them back in life, and we're gonna change their life and give them a new smile instantaneously," says Dr. Michael Salin, owner and surgeon at Innovative Implant and Oral Surgery.

Each year they hold a contest to give back to the community, gifting one person a new smile free of charge. They call it their "Smile Again" program and use social media to let people know how to apply. This year Dr. Salin says they received hundreds of applicants.

One of those was from Rachael Kopp, a mom from Montgomery County. Kopp says she was scrolling through Facebook when she saw the program and decided to apply. She came into the practice on Tuesday thinking she had one more interview before they made their selection, but that wasn't the case.

Kopp found out she was the winner. On Monday she'll undergo the surgery to get her implants.

Dr. Salin says "Dental implants are made of titanium, and they go into the jawbone, and they act as anchors for either single teeth or full set of teeth. In Rachael's case they'll be a full set of teeth."

Kopp says she can't wait.

"It pretty much means I will get a whole new smile and I'm really looking forward to that, it's gonna be life changing."