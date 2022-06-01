POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Aviridi is expanding in Montgomery County as it builds a bigger presence in the Philadelphia-area life-sciences industry.
The biofermentation company has acquired a 26,000-square-foot industrial building at 10 Quinter St. in Pottstown. In April, Aviridi announced the purchase of a 10,000-square-foot Norristown building for its headquarters.
Biofermentation, according to Aviridi, uses yeast to create molecules. It is a natural process, and it can produce molecules without using lots of land and resources. That cuts costs and the use of fossil fuels, and produces a more consistent product. Biofermentation can be used to produce food ingredients, pharmaceuticals and flavors and fragrances, according to Aviridi's website.
Montgomery County's proximity to Philadelphia led to the investments in Pottstown and Norristown.
"Pottstown is an exceptionally attractive location for life-sciences manufacturing as research and development companies seek to commercialize their successes in the lab," Jamie Anderson, co-founder of Aviridi, said in a statement.
Aviridi plans renovations to the building that will be complete by early fall, according to the statement.
The company raised $4.25 million in financing last year to develop its biofermentation technology.
