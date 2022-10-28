LIMERICK TWP., Pa. -- A Montgomery County family is frightening people to help the community.

Their home in Limerick Township features over 100 skeletons, along with some animatronics.

All of the proceeds go towards the Limerick Fire Company.

One of the organizers says he does this to help, and also for his long-time love of the holiday.

"I always loved Halloween as a kid, always. The creature double-features as a kid, and the old masks with the little band that pinch ya, I just loved that as a kid, and I was able to do this over the years."

You and your family can walk through from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday through Halloween on Monday.

It's on 20 Sofia Court, Limerick Township, PA.