LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - Holding candles and praying, the Limerick Township community was pleading for Jennifer Brown's safe return at a vigil Saturday night. Tiffany Barron said her friend, who is like a sister would never just get up and disappear.

"We just, it's still very surreal however each passing minute, hour, day it's getting more and more real and scary," said Barron.

The Montgomery County district attorney said the 43-year-old mother was last seen at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. They tell us Brown was scheduled to pick her son up from the bus stop the following day, but never showed up. The district attorney said he is concerned about her welfare.

Philadelphia Police could be seen at Brown's complex on Friday night and a dumpster was being towed away.

"We're begging for her, for her family," said Dianne Brehm, who is Brown's aunt.

Brown is described as a white female with brown hair and green eyes. She's 5'1 and 150 pounds. Authorities said her car was parked outside her home, her keys, wallet, purse and work cellphone were found inside. They tell us her personal phone is missing and has not been communicating since Wednesday morning.

"Somebody needs to just absolutely let us know. Any little tip is the best thing you can do if you remember something," said Brehm.

"If we could just get more people on this and mouths open, something's bound to come out," said Brown.

Brown's family is offering a $10,000 reward for information on her whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to call police or the Montgomery County District Attorney's office.