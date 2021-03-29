Michael Keeble has a million-dollar smile and the personality to match.
"He is wonderful, he is full of energy and is a very happy, very curious almost three year old," said Jennifer Keeble, Michael's mother.
Michael has been through a lot the first few years of his life. While in the NICU less than 12 hours after birth doctors noticed Michael was having seizures. A few hours later he was transferred to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and underwent an MRI.
"The MRI, it did reveal that he in fact had a stroke," said Brett Keeble, Michael's father.
Michael had suffered a perinatal stroke, a condition his parents say is more common than people think. The stroke left Michael with permanent brain damage and weakness on the right side of his body.
"His shoulder is weaker, his arm, his foot, most particularly his right hand and his thumb movements," Jennifer said.
So Michael has spent all of his young life working hard with numerous therapists.
"We see his weakness, we see his struggles, but overall he is an amazing little boy, he is our hero," Jennifer said.
The American Stroke Association thinks so too. He's one of 10 finalists vying for the title of the American Stroke Association's Stroke Hero 2021 in the pediatric category. It's now down to the voter's choice award.
"I just think it will be really exciting when he's a little bit older to explain to him that he received this national recognition and that we've been able to shed some light on perinatal stroke," Jennifer said.
If you'd like to vote for Michael you can go to the American Stroke Association website. You have until midnight Wednesday.