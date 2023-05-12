PHILADELPHIA – Thousands of "Swifties" from all across Pennsylvania and beyond are taking over Philly this weekend.

"It took us like six hours," one woman said of her trip.

"It's my first Taylor Swift concert," said another concertgoer. "Just excited to be in the environment with everyone, singing all the songs, seeing everyone's outfits, seeing Taylor, just screaming every word."

"I've been waiting for like six months," said one fan.

The morning started with the unveiling of a mural, "In My Philly Era," in South Philly at Second and South streets.

"I love it. It was so pretty. The artist is so sweet, too," said one visitor.

"Philly needs to do something for Taylor because it's, like, kind of her hometown show. Like how iconic would it be if we just got a mural?" said Emily Kelley, the artist who created the mural.

It was Kelley's very first mural.

"You Google everything you possibly can. I've watched every single YouTube video, every Google Earth, everything," she said of the process to create the artwork. "I'm a graphic designer so that part was easy. That part was natural for me. After that, I kind of just brainstormed ways we could have people come and help me paint it."

Q102 has given out about 20 pairs of tickets to Swift's concert, including three to a few lucky winners who shared their excitement.

"We're going to Taylor Swift on Sunday," said one winner. "So excited, best Mother's Day gift ever."

"Got two tickets to Taylor Swift for my wife and my daughter," said one man. "I told her on text and she's going crazy."

So many people have been guessing which surprise songs the superstar may perform Friday night. She's been doing surprise songs at all of her shows on this tour.

Starting at 2 p.m. at Xfinity Live, there will be a "TAY-Gate" party leading up to the concert.

Watch WFMZ at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. for more live coverage of all the fun and excitement leading up to the concert.