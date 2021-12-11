MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. - A local teen artist released her debut song "Lonely Christmas' on YouTube and quickly garnered a lot of attention last year. 

"Lonely Christmas" is by Montgomery County teen WALLIS. Wallis Schriver discussed her success with our 69 News Sunrise Team Saturday morning. 

She followed that up with her single "Another Day" featuring her sisters.

WALLIS will release a new single for "Wildflower" in December and expects to release an album next year. 

WALLIS is perform at Christmas Village in Philadelphia on December 19th at 4:00 p.m. 

