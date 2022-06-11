Local author Suzanne Mattaboni joined the 69 News Sunrise team on Saturday to talk about debut novel Once in a Lifetime.
Mattaboni says is took her entire life to write the novel, based in 1984 in New Hope, Bucks County.
The book's website describe the story as being about a 20-year-old art student setting her sights on an avant-garde study abroad program in London she can’t afford.
The student and her buddies rent a beat-up apartment, trolling new wave clubs and waitressing double shifts in New Hope, a cool and artsy restaurant town on the river, to scrounge-up tuition money.
"A lot of in it, even if it's fiction, you're still going to have resemblances to your own life," says Mattaboni. "It all starts with me, and then the characters kind of run off and they go in their own direction and they do things that may be you."
Mattaboni says the book is mainly about Jess, who has to decide if the men in her life will stand in the way of her dream semester in New Wave London.
"She wants to really create something, you know, terrific and make a splash in this world of new wave music and that's influencing her," Mattaboni continued.