LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - The Limerick Township community is still looking for answers in the disappearance of 43-year-old single-mother Jennifer Brown.

The investigation now appears to be at a standstill. The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office told us detectives are on the case 24-7, but it isn't sharing any updates. Outside Brown's home, people were stopping by a memorial for Brown on Thursday. Neighbors told us police seized a dumpster, and were back on Thursday to take pictures of the shed it was sitting under.

But police don't want people searching for her, and that lack of action has people restless. Meghan McGuffin, who owns Piccolo Boutique in Trappe, Pennsylvania, worries about Brown's 8-year-old son Noah.

"I can't even imagine how she's feeling not being with him, and how he's feeling, and for me it's just something that I wanted to help both of them," said McGuffin.

She's helping with a donation box, a place people can come by her store and drop off gift cards for Noah and his family.

"They're looking for Chick-fil-A gift cards, because her son loves Chick-fil-A. So any gift cards to there. No cash, they do not want any cash, and any type of gift card to a local grocery store," said McGuffin.

They're also accepting gift cards to toy stores for Noah. McGuffin said they'll be collecting the gift cards at her store until 6 p.m. on Saturday, then they'll take them to New Jersey where Noah is staying with family. She said they are incredibly grateful for the support they're getting.

"They did suggest putting your address on the back of the card, because they would love to write thank you notes to everyone," said McGuffin.

More than anything though, she hopes police find a lead on Brown's whereabouts soon.

"We're just hoping for a safe return for her," said McGuffin.

If you want to buy a gift card online, you can send it to caringcommunity1028@gmail.com.

If you know anything you think might help police in their investigation, you're asked to call the Limerick Township Police Department or the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.