It's a cultural happening that millions of people consumed in a similar way.
"It was absolutely crazy," said Philadelphia-area comedian Pat House. "I thought it was fake for a second until I watched it five or six times."
"I heard what Will Smith said and then reiterate what he said," House explained. "I was like, 'Oh, that's real. That's the tone of someone who means business.'"
It's a tone House has similarly encountered before.
"2008, I was attacked on stage first with a beer bottle and then an angry husband," House recalled.
Just like Chris Rock did, House finished his set on stage.
House recalls encountering Rock a while back.
"He was super, super nice," said House. "I met him when I was early my career. and he's like, 'Hey man, go out there and have fun doing it.'"
Amy Schumer, too — House having shared open mic stages with her in New York. He thought her comedic response was perfect.
"Honestly, what she said, 'Did I miss anything?' She had a great line there," he said. "It really brought the crowd back."
House doesn't know how the next in person meeting between the two will go.
"I have no idea, but I am waiting with bated breath, man," House said. "And even though I'm a comic, I'm still watching this on the sidelines like everyone else."
He does know, though, how he's going to open his next standup set this weekend.
"I tell a whole entire story about when I was attacked on stage, so maybe I'll just open with it," he said. "I mean, this is gonna be fresh in people's minds."