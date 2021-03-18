"We believe a trustee of natural resources and a trustee of people of the commonwealth have an obligation to make sure people are safe," said Attorney Mark Freed.
Freed represents the Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance and doesn't understand why the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection hasn't permanently closed the Rockhill Quarry despite 17 reports concerning asbestos at the site.
Freed also says the quarry owners, Hanson Aggregates, recently only gave vague answers to the DEP about safely removing asbestos at the Bucks County site.
"Both Hanson and the DEP have had more than sufficient time to make a determination," Freed said.
The quarry re-opened a few years ago after being closed for decades. It was temporarily shut down in 2018 by the DEP after naturally occurring asbestos was found.
The owners are appealing the decision.
After years of meetings and protests failed to close it for good, Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick is now asking the EPA to shut it down.
It's not just mining. Many neighbors are concerned hauling out what has already been mined could be allowed, which too would put asbestos in the air.
Hanson Aggregates didn't return our calls for comment. But in a statement the state DEP said in part, "At this time, DEP is continuing to review and evaluate all materials submitted to the department regarding this quarry."
The DEP added they remain under a cease order. "At this time, there's no immediate plans to lift that order."
That answer was not good enough for quarry neighbor Sandi Hippauf. She fears Hanson is playing a long-term waiting game.
"With turnover in government people won't remember the danger that is there and is very real," she said.
The EPA says it's preparing an answer.