There are still more questions than answers well over a year after the pandemic began.
People briefed on a U.S. intelligence report found three researchers from a bioscience lab in Wuhan got sick in November 2019 and had to be hospitalized, raising more red flags that the virus might have started in the Wuhan National Biosafety Lab. Dr. Anthony Fauci says he's not convinced the virus originated naturally.
"I think that we should continue to investigate what went on in China until we find out, to the best of our ability, exactly what happened," Fauci said.
But, U.S. Representative Brian Fitzpatrick, who represents Bucks and parts of Montgomery County, says there is strong reason to believe a cover-up has taken place.
In statement he says, "Our Nation, and world have been through hell over the past year. COVID-19 has claimed over 3.5 million lives, caused permanent psychological and emotional damage, and cost $30 trillion globally. The American people, and the world, deserve answers about the origin of this deadly virus."
Fitzpatrick even goes as far to say there is evidence strongly indicating the Chinese Communist Party controls the World Health Organization. He is demanding an independent investigation. The White House says they have been pressing for a complete investigation as well, but stopped short of blaming the WHO or the Chinese government.
"We need that data. We need that information from the Chinese government, what we can't do and what I would caution anyone doing is leaping ahead of an actual international process," said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.