DOYLESTOWN, Pa. | On June 14, Philips Respironics announced a recall notification for an estimated three to four million bi-level PAP, CPAP and mechanical ventilator devices in response to potential health risks related to the sound abatement foam component in these devices.
Philips is reportedly advising patients using affected BiLevel PAP and CPAP devices to discontinue use of their device, and work with their physician or DME provider to determine the most appropriate options for continued treatment.
Dr. Beth Snyder, DMD, a Doylestown dentist, says she can offer an alternative as she believes in the advantages of using oral appliance therapy to treat obstructive sleep apnea. She has reportedly collaborated with local physicians to ensure patients receive treatment during the recall.
“Sleep apnea significantly impacts daytime sleepiness and quality of life, and many patients rely on CPAP as a treatment,” said Dr. Snyder. “To ensure they continue to have treatment during this recall, those suffering from obstructive sleep apnea should know that oral appliance therapy is a proven, effective treatment option.”
Oral appliance therapy uses a mouth guard-like device worn only during sleep to maintain an open, unobstructed airway, experts say. Qualified dentists like Dr. Snyder are trained to provide a high level of care for patients, collaborate with physicians and manage follow-up care.
Dr. Snyder continued, “Dentists trained in dental sleep medicine work in conjunction with physicians and recommend a specific oral appliance based on a patient’s personal needs. The important thing for patients to remember is that oral appliances should always be custom fit by a trained dentist who provides follow-up care to ensure maximum effectiveness.”
To learn more about obstructive sleep apnea, go online to the informational website. To learn more about obstructive sleep apnea along with oral appliance therapy, visit the page online.