S. COVENTRY TWP, Pa. – For nearly two weeks, Chester County residents sat in fear, wondering if a convicted murderer could be hiding out in their very own backyard. In fact, the person who runs a farm near where Danelo Cavalcante was found says the experience still lingers with her, even after his capture.
"The heat signature that they picked up early in the morning that ultimately led them to where they captured him was in our fields," said Becki Patterson, executive director of Lundale Farm.
Located on Pottstown Pike, Lundale Farm is a nonprofit that provides affordable farmland and housing to farmers who use sustainable or organic regenerative practices.
Patterson says the farm tenants' peaceful lifestyle was suddenly disturbed.
"I personally felt paralyzed knowing that these guys are stuck in this situation," Patterson said of the farmers on the property.
On the morning of Danelo Cavalcante's capture, farmers reported seeing things out of place in the lower section of the dairy farm.
"The farmers that came in to feed the cows the next morning were like, 'I did not do that, who's been in here?'" Patterson says.
Lundale Farm consists of 550 acres, and 130 of them are registered forests.
"It's not just like open plains of 500 acres of flatland," Patterson explained. "It's really hard terrain through there."
She says she always worried for her tenants, and her fears intensified once the stolen van was found — just 3 miles from the property.
"When the van was found, we immediately reached out to tenants and we were like, 'Just make sure that you're staying safe.'"
Then, the nightmare got worse when Cavalcante got a gun.
"All of the tenants that live on the property have young kids," Patterson said, "and I can't imagine trying to explain that to your kids."
She says, even now, the farm remains a little eerie.
"Walking around the barn in the dark was really unsettling, knowing that he had just been in there less than 24 hours ago," Patterson said.
It was when she went to check on her tenants that she saw the manhunt end.
"On my way to the farm, I passed the convoy of 10 armored vehicles transporting this guy with helicopters going, so it was this really odd experience," Patterson said.
"It's such a peaceful place, so to see all that was really, really jarring, honestly," she added.