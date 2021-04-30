WAYNE TWP., Pa. – Those of the Hindu faith are preparing to celebrate the 444th birthday of their founder this weekend at the Vraj Hindu Temple in Wayne Township, Schuylkill County.
"In a normal year, we would have four to five thousand people," said Pramod Amin, Vraj founder and principal trustee. "This year, we are only expecting a couple of hundred."
Those who attend will be doing so with the COVID-19 crisis taking place in India weighing on their minds, as the country of over a billion people is currently experiencing a deadly surge of the virus.
"In the big metropolitan area," Amin explained, "the intercity trains have stopped. This is unheard of. People can't go to work."
Many people who work and worship at the temple near Summit Station have left behind family in rural parts of India for years on work and worship visas. They are following along with the news and with their families about what's happening so many thousands of miles away.
"It is just per chance, or we attribute it to the grace of the Lord," Amin said. "None of their families have suffered anything."
As word of the COVID-19 crisis in India continues to spread, those at the Vraj are grateful for the support the country is already receiving.
"Our president has his own problems," said Amin, referring to U.S. President Joseph Biden. "Even then, he has extended a helping hand to India, and she is grateful, and as an ex-Indian, I am also very grateful."
They describe a type of "social insurance" in the country where many, regardless of status, will look out for each other.
"People will not let a neighbor die," Amin said. "Their empathy and sympathy has no bar. Even the poor people will also help the still poor."
The Vraj is now getting a fundraising campaign underway to help those suffering in India, collecting from members and the surrounding community. They say, though, empathy also helps.
"For your feelings, even if you grieve for what is happening in India, that is also a strength," Amin said. "That your feelings will help."
Fundraiser information will be available on the temple website on Friday.