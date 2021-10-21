WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. House of Representatives has voted to hold Donald Trump's ally, Steve Bannon, in contempt of Congress.
The vote stems from Bannon's decision to defy a subpoena to testify before the January 6th Committee on his possible involvement in the riots that day.
The committee is continuing its effort to get to the bottom of what happened. U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, who represents Montgomery County, sits on the committee.
"I've been saying all along, anybody who has any knowledge of what led up to Jan. 6, what happened on Jan. 6 or what happened after Jan. 6, when of course you know, it took hours for the president to actually call the rioters off as he told them he loved them, anybody should come forward," Dean said.
The committee feels Bannon could hold some answers, but he refused to comply with the subpoena to testify.
Now, in a vote of 229 to 202, the House has voted to hold in him in contempt of Congress. Nine Republicans crossed party lines and voted in favor, including Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, who represents Bucks County.
Most on the GOP side voted against, including Rep. Dan Meuser, who represents Schuylkill County. Neither Fitzpatrick or Meuser have issued statements on the vote.
But, other Republicans shared their thoughts, some calling it a waste of time and political theater. Others said the proper channels were not followed.
"Issuing an invalid subpoena weakens our power, not if somebody votes against it. He has the right to go to the court to see if he has executive privilege or not," said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
It is now up to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland at the Department of Justice to make the final decision on whether to prosecute Bannon.