Rain is falling over eastern Pennsylvania, and the drought is officially over for the Philadelphia Phillies.

The team clinched a wild card berth Monday night in Houston after 11 years of missing out on the post season.

Their journey to a run for Red October wasn't easy, though. The Phillies are currently sitting in third place in the NL East with an 86-73 record. But Bryce Haper, Kyle Schwarber, Aaron Nola and the rest of the gang proved that done is better than perfect.

Lehigh Valley Phillies fans are joining in on the celebration.

"It's about time," said one local fan.

"The way they came from behind making it to the wild card, it's a good thing, it's a good thing," said another fan.

But none are quite as excited as 69 News' very own Wendy Davis. We've watched her talk to the TV on nights when the players just couldn't pull it off. But we can assure you, she was certainly celebrating Monday night.

The Phillies rollercoaster of a season luckily started looking up when interim manager Rob Thomson took over in June. The players and their fans are now hoping they go all the way.

So while the credit belongs to the men on the field actually making it happen, this sigh of relief is also for the fans, especially our leading lady.