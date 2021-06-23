POTTSTOWN, Pa. | 12-year-old Tyler Norton was number 4 for the Nationals, a Rec Team for the Central Perk Youth Association.
He's a kid who people say left it all on the field for his team.
"He was absolutely fabulous to play against," said Mike Glover, president of CPYA.
"At times at this young age you get athletes that are really good and they are about themselves sometimes. Tyler was completely the opposite," said Rec League Coach Martin Mallo.
"He would always never give up, he would put in 110% effort all the time," added teammate Cameron Mallo.
On any given night, he'd be with his teammates on the baseball field.
But a fire at his home on East Fifth Street in Pottstown on Monday cut that tragically short.
"Having to break that to my son was hard," said Rec League Assistant Coach Joseph Allen.
It cut it short for his parents, Bernadette and Joe, who also died in the fire.
"They would be there they would be cheering not only for Tyler but the whole team," said Mallo.
Tyler made his mom especially proud this past Saturday. It was her birthday, and Tyler hit his very first home run.
"It was all about the team and what that homerun probably did to help his team was what he was more concerned about, that's what Tyler was always about," Mallo added.
So the team will move forward with the Norton family in their hearts, on the field, and as the driving force to bring them home.
"Tyler played with a passion but he's 100% the whole entire game and we have a season still ahead of us finish it like Tyler would a simple as that," said Allen.