POTTSTOWN, Pa. – In the wake of Thursday's explosion that leveled homes and killed one woman and four children in Pottstown, the American Red Cross of Southeastern Pennsylvania is providing assistance to residents in the community.

As of Saturday morning, the Red Cross was providing emergency assistance to a total of 34 people among 11 families. The help comes in the form of shelter, food, personal care items and emotional support.

The chapter's trained disaster volunteers are also providing breakfast and lunch for community residents at Pottstown High School from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 28.

The Red Cross says it will continue to evaluate the needs of those who are impacted by the deadly explosion.

