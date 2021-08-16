DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - The Global War on Terrorism Monument in Bucks County means a lot to Col. Gregory Marston.
He's since retired from the Air Force, but he served in both Afghanistan and Iraq. His son also served in Afghanistan, but with the Marines.
Marston spent about eight months at the base in Bagram, about 40 miles north of the capital, Kabul. He was there a few years after 9/11.
"We were going there to fix problems in Afghanistan, but also take care of the Taliban," Marston said.
He says in the last 20 years, Afghanistan had improved greatly.
"Kids were going to school, women had jobs, women had a normal existence, girls could go to school, they had sports, we helped them do things, we set up medical facilities they didn't have," Marston said.
Now, as the US pulls out its troops and the Taliban takes control, he fears that progress will be erased.
"We're sentencing a lot of people to die, and hoping the Taliban doesn't turn into the murderous thugs that they've been," Marston said. "Or worse, because we've been continually defeating them, so they're angry, the Taliban is angry, they're mad at anyone who helped us, they're going to take it out on people we helped."
Looking back at the monument, he also can't help but think of the men and women whose photos are displayed on the inside. Those who gave their lives.
"We brought democracy there, and these heroes in this memorial, they did that, they gave their lives for that, now we're just letting it go and hoping it doesn't get really bad there," Marston said.
He says if he could speak to President Joe Biden he'd tell him it wasn't costing that much to help the people in Afghanistan, who he says were doing much of the fighting themselves, but with US training and air-assistance.
He noted that after other wars the US kept personnel around, and he wonders why the US couldn't do the same in Afghanistan.