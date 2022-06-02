SOUDERTON, Pa. - Snapping a photo of lunch is no longer special. But doing so on the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth inside Tilly Mint's Tea Room is cause for a royal celebration.
"In the center is our ladybug, she's our cream cheese, she is sporting a crown today to celebrate the queen's Jubilee," said owner Trish Stubbs to some customers, after placing a multi-tiered tray of goodies on their table. It's a taste of Britain from the American village of Souderton, Montgomery County.
"It's just beautiful. It's just exciting," said Jadwiga Maria, a native of Poland who was visiting the tea room with her daughter.
While those in London scream cheers to Queen Elizabeth, at 70 years on the throne, she's second only to France's Louie 14th as the longest head of state in history. He was 5, she was 25 when anointed.
Those inside the tea room marveled at the long-running monarch.
"It's amazing, Queen Elizabeth is truly amazing," said Martha Orsi of Saucon Valley.
Stubbs created the high tea for the occasion.
"Coronation Chicken that was the chicken that was developed for the original coronation," she said of the chicken with cashew sandwich. "She showed us."
The display also included the Queen's favorite strawberry jam sandwich, which she'd been eating since the age of 4, Stubbs said.
"Strawberry jam and butter on white bread. How simple is that?" she quipped.
Elizabeth's 70-year reign has been anything but simple. Since 1952 she's met 14 prime ministers and 14 U.S. presidents, Lyndon Johnson being the only one she didn't.
However, as a Redding, England, billboard shows, some would like the monarch to make a royal exit once this queen leaves.
"Do you think the monarchy in England is relevant or past its prime?" I asked British historian and Muhlenberg College Professor William Tighe.
"It's relevant as long as the monarch is respected and admired like Elizabeth II is," Tighe said.
Tighe says it will be up to Prince Charles and the British public about where the crown goes from here.
However, the English Jubilee tradition started with George III in October of his 49th year as king.
"In 1809 when Britain was isolated and alone facing Napoleon, who had conquered all the rest of Europe, the first Jubilee was held," Tighe explained.
But the pomp and circumstances of today was inspired by Elizabeth's grandmother Queen Victoria. After the death of her husband Prince Albert the reclusive queen's 50th year on the throne was celebrated to inspire pride in the monarch. She made it to the Diamond Jubilee, 10 years short of her granddaughter.
And those like Anna Oughton, whose heritage comes from the UK, thinks the tradition ought to stay.
"The monarchy in Britain is a special part of their history. So for them not to have a king or queen would be strange," she said.