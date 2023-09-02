KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. — The ongoing manhunt for escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has led Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square Borough, Chester County, to close "until further notice."

"As the search for the escaped prisoner from Chester County Prison continues, authorities have advised us to close the Gardens until further notice." Longwood Gardens wrote in an alert on its website. "Please check back here for updates on the status of the Gardens."

Cavalcante, 34, escaped Thursday morning from Chester County Prison and was been spotted in the surrounding area early Saturday. He is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder after he fatally stabbed his ex-girlfriend in 2021.

Authorities have declined to comment on how Cavalcante escaped until her is captured.