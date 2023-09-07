Chester County attraction Longwood Gardens closed Thursday afternoon, as the search for a man convicted of murder who escaped from prison continues.

Police searched an area of interest on the property Thursday afternoon, according to a spokesperson. In cooperation with authorities, the attraction in Kennett Square was closed, and the property was cleared of guests, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson says tenants on the property were sheltering in place, and that the Gardens will remain closed until further notice.

Authorities have been searching for Danelo Cavalcante since he escaped from Chester County Prison.

Cavalcante was convicted of the 2021 murder of his girlfriend and is wanted for another killing in his native Brazil. He escaped from Chester County Prison last Thursday by climbing a wall, making his way through razor wire and running across a roof, according to Deputy Warden Howard Holland.

The property covers more than 1,000 acres with formal gardens, a conservatory and other buildings, along with meadows and forests.

Cavalcante, 34, has been spotted multiple times since his escape. He is five feet tall and weighs 120 pounds with long, curly black hair, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Lt. Col. George Bivens with the State Police said Cavalcante has obtained some supplies since escaping.

Longwood Gardens is off Route 1 in Chester County, about 45 minutes west of Philadelphia. Its conservatory is home to tropical, desert and carnivorous plants. The gardens are the scene of an annual holiday light display that draws huge crowds. Longwood's fountains are set to music, also drawing thousands of viewers.

The gardens are also a research center and home to more than 10,000 plant varieties.