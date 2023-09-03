Longwood Gardens remains closed Sunday as hunt for escaped murderer continues

Longwood Gardens will remain closed Sunday as the hunt for a murderer on the run enters its fourth day.

"As the search for the escaped prisoner from Chester County Prison continues, authorities have advised us to close the Gardens until further notice," according to a notice on Longwood's website. "The Gardens are closed today, Sunday, September 3. Please check here for updates on the status of the Gardens."

Convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante, 34, was spotted on surveillance tape Saturday in Pocopson Township. He was wearing a white T-shirt, white sneakers and had a backpack. Authorities said he is probably still wearing prison-issued pants.

The escapee is 5 feet tall, weighs 120 pounds and has long, curly black hair.

Longwood Gardens is off Route 1 in Chester County, about 45 minutes west of Philadelphia. Longwood has more than 1,000 acres of gardens and meadows.

Its conservatory is home to tropical, desert and carnivorous plants, and is the scene of an annual Christmas displayLongwood is also a research center, and home to more than 10,000 varieties of plants.

Events that are canceled Sunday include The Festival of Fountains, Open Air Theater Fountains Shows with music and Main Fountain garden performances.

The garden was once the estate of Pierre S. Dupont (1870-1954). He set up a foundation to take care of the gardens after his death. During his business career, Dupont was head of his family's chemical and gunpowder company, and he later was president of General Motors.

The gardens are expanding under a new program, Longwood Reimagined. That initiative is adding new buildings, and new indoor and outdoor gardens.