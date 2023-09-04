EAST MARLBOROUGH TWP., Pa. - Longwood Gardens will be open for Labor Day visitors, as the search for an escaped murderer continues nearby.

The Chester County destination is set to open at 10 a.m. Monday, but some areas will not be accessible to guests as staff continue to "monitor events," the gardens said on its website.

Longwood was closed the last couple of days, as advised by authorities, amid the search for Danelo Cavalcante, 34, a convicted murderer who escaped Chester County Prison on Thursday morning.

He has been spotted on surveillance video in the 1800 block of Lenape Road in Pocopson Township, which is only a mile or two from Longwood Gardens.