Longwood Gardens will reopen Wednesday now that the search for escaped murder Danelo Cavalcante has moved north of the Chester County botanical center.

"Our gardens will open to guests Wednesday, September 13, allowing us a few days to ready the gardens, and to care for our staff as they process these unsettling events," Longwood said on its website.

The 1,077-acre gardens were patrolled by law enforcement for days as they searched for Cavalcante, who escaped from the Chester County Prison 11 days ago.

He evaded a police perimeter and stole a van that he abandoned in East Nantmeal Township. Police say Cavalcante, 34, has shaved and is wearing a green hoodie taken from the stolen van. He is five feet tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Longwood has closed, reopened with limited access and then closed again during the manhunt. It will be closed Monday, and it is not open on Tuesdays, giving the staff two days to get the gardens in order.

During a press conference Sunday, Lt. Col. George Givens of Pennsylvania State Police thanked Longwood for accommodating law enforcement during a tense week.

Longwood Gardens' usual visiting hours on Wednesday at 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cavalcante was convicted of the 2021 murder of his girlfriend and is wanted for another killing in his native Brazil. He escaped from Chester County Prison last Thursday by climbing a wall, making his way through razor wire and running across a roof, according to Deputy Warden Howard Holland.

The Longwood property includes formal gardens, a conservatory and other buildings, along with meadows, forests and water features. It is also a construction site, part of the Longwood Reimagined plan for expanded indoor and outdoor gardens.

The gardens are off Route 1 in Chester County, about 45 minutes west of Philadelphia. Its conservatory is home to tropical, desert and carnivorous plants. Longwood is the scene of an annual holiday light display that draws huge crowds. Longwood's fountains are set to music, also drawing thousands of viewers.

The gardens are also a research center and home to more than 10,000 plant varieties.

The garden was once the estate of Pierre S. Dupont (1870-1954). He set up a foundation to take care of the gardens after his death. During his business career, Dupont was head of his family's chemical and gunpowder company, and he later was president of General Motors.

Now, the gardens will return to being a peaceful, verdant place.

"These past few days have reminded us of the important role Longwood serves in our community as a place for respite, and we look forward to welcoming you back to the beauty of our gardens," Longwood's website says.