Longwood Gardens will be closed Wednesday as the hunt for murderer Danelo Cavalcante continues.



Cavalcante was spotted on video on the Longwood property in Chester County late Monday night.



"Due to ongoing law enforcement activity and for the safety of our guests and staff, the Gardens will remain closed on Wednesday, September 6," according to Longwood's website.



Cavalcante escaped from Chester County Prison on Thursday.



Longwood closed Saturday and Sunday, and opened Monday but with limited access. The gardens are not open on Tuesdays.



The property covers more than 1,000 acres with formal gardens, a conservatory and other buildings, along with meadows and fields that offer lots of cover.



Cavalcante, 34, was convicted of killing his girlfriend. He is also wanted on murder charges for a separate killing in his native country, Brazil. He is five feet tall and weighs 120 pounds with long, curly black hair, according to Pennsylvania State Police.



Lt. Col. George Bivens with the State Police said Cavalcante has obtained some supplies since escaping. Residents in the area of Pocopson Township have been advised to keep their doors locked and to stay inside. Cavalcante may have broken into one home already.



Longwood Gardens is off Route 1 in Chester County, about 45 minutes west of Philadelphia. Its conservatory is home to tropical, desert and carnivorous plants. The gardens are the scene of an annual holiday light display that draws huge crowds. Longwood's fountains are set to music, also drawing thousands of viewers.



The gardens are also a research center and home to more than 10,000 plant varieties.



The garden was once the estate of Pierre S. Dupont (1870-1954). He set up a foundation to take care of the gardens after his death. During his business career, Dupont was head of his family's chemical and gunpowder company, and he later was president of General Motors.



The gardens are expanding under a new program, Longwood Reimagined, adding buildings and new indoor and outdoor gardens.