Pennsylvania Lottery

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. - A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Montgomery County sold a winning $1,000,000 Power Payday Scratch-Off ticket.

Landis Supermarket on 841 Gravel Pike in Schwenksville receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Lottery.

$1,000,000 Power Payday is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million.

Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.

