HATFIELD TWP., Pa. - Police in Hatfield Township, Montgomery County will be taking part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 29.

Township police will be hosting a collection site at the Hatfield Township Administration Building located at 1950 School Road.

Police say the National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative provides an opportunity for the public to surrender expired, unwanted, or unused pharmaceutical controlled substances and other medications to law enforcement officers for proper and safe destruction.

The one-day effort is intended to bring national focus to the issue of pharmaceutical controlled substance abuse, township police said.

Liquid products and creams in its containers will be accepted. Sharpies, auto-injectors, and syringes will not be accepted due to the potential hazard posed by blood-borne pathogens.

Police say illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not a part of the initiative and should not be placed in the collection boxes. If a person wants to surrender an illicit controlled substance, law enforcement personnel will handle such material as abandoned property in accordance with department policy.