LOWER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pa. - Police in Lower Makefield Township are investigating a possible murder-suicide involving a father and son.

Police were dispatched to 532 Heritage Oak Drive for a wellness check around 6:10 p.m. Thursday. Upon entering the home, they found both Joseph Rozario, 47, and his 8-year-old son Fabian dead with gunshot wounds to the head.

Police said the bodies of Joseph and Fabian are currently in custody of the Bucks County Coroner's Office, which will conduct autopsies on Friday.

According to police, the Rozario family resided in Lower Makefield Township for the past four years. Fabian Rozario attended Afton Elementary School, police said.

Pennsbury School District officials have arranged for grief counseling to be held at Afton from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The case remains under investigation.