police car

LOWER MAKEFIELD TWP, Pa. - A Bucks County police department is using a temporary non-emergency dispatch number.

The Lower Makefield Township Police Department said Monday it will be using a temporary dispatch number for all non-emergency related police matters until further notice.

Residents should call 215-328-8519 for non-emergencies where an officer is needed, police said.

The department said the business office is still available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and can be reached at 215-493-4055.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.