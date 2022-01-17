LOWER MAKEFIELD TWP, Pa. - A Bucks County police department is using a temporary non-emergency dispatch number.
The Lower Makefield Township Police Department said Monday it will be using a temporary dispatch number for all non-emergency related police matters until further notice.
Residents should call 215-328-8519 for non-emergencies where an officer is needed, police said.
The department said the business office is still available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and can be reached at 215-493-4055.