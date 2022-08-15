L. SOUTHAMPTON TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Gianna Palmer did not return home Sunday evening, according to a news release from the Lower Southampton Township Police Department.

Police say the investigation is indicating that Palmer turned off her cell phone and may be with her boyfriend who lives in Philadelphia. However, police say that is not confirmed at this time.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective DiLello at 215-357-1235 ext. 408 or email Rdilello@LSTWP.org. You may also submit a TIP or call the Bucks County Communications Center 215-357-1234 and ask for a Patrol supervisor.