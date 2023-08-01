LVHN completes steel construction for new hospital, medical office building in Montgomery County

GILBERTSVILLE, Pa. - Lehigh Valley Health Network said Tuesday it has placed the final beams completing the steel construction for a new hospital and medical office building in Gilbertsville, Montgomery County.

In a news release, the health network said Lehigh Valley Hospital (LVH)–Gilbertsville is expected to open by fall 2024. A medical office building on the same site – the Health Center at Gilbertsville – is slated to open at the same time, LVHN said.

LVHN said the new services will be located at Route 100 and Grosser Road, near the current Wawa convenience store and gas station.

The new hospital is a type of facility known in the health care industry as a neighborhood hospital, with a full-service ER and limited number of inpatient beds. LVHN says the footprint, at about 22,000 square feet, is smaller than other LVHN hospitals in the region such as LVH–Cedar Crest near Allentown or LVH–Muhlenberg in Bethlehem.

LVHN said it will be a fully licensed hospital offering accredited acute care – 24 hours a day, seven days a week – in a state-of-the-art facility. Patients requiring surgery or higher levels of care will be stabilized and transferred to other, higher-equipped LVHN hospitals as needed.

The new hospital will have extensive lab, imaging, and pharmacy services, LVHN said. All of the lab and imaging services, including X-ray, ultrasound, CT scan and MRI, will also be available for any patient requiring these services as an outpatient, according to the news release.

The Health Center at Gilbertsville, at about 57,000 square feet, will house a variety of medical services, including Lehigh Valley Physician Group (LVPG) primary care and pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, orthopedics, rheumatology, physiatry, cardiology, cardiac and nuclear testing, breast health services, adult and pediatric rehabilitation and cardiac rehabilitation. HNL Lab Medicine also will be on-site.

“LVH–Gilbertsville and the Health Center at Gilbertsville will give residents more convenient access to emergency and hospital-level care, along with robust ambulatory services located closer to where they live, work and play,” said Brian A. Nester, DO, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer, LVHN. “Easy access can improve patient engagement and help individuals live their healthiest life.”

The hospital and health center are LVHN’s second and third facilities in Montgomery County, LVHN said. The Health Center at Pennsburg opened in March 2022. Construction continues for LVHN’s first neighborhood hospital in Macungie, Lehigh County. The health network broke ground for that project in December. Lehigh Valley Hospital–Macungie is slated to open by July 2024. The companion medical office building, the Health Center at Macungie, could open as early as this winter.

“We’re proud to expand the services we offer in this region and connect patients with world-class care that includes the expertise of our five health institutes as well as Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital,” Dr. Nester said.

David Burmeister, DO, Chair, Department of Emergency and Hospital Medicine, LVHN, said the neighborhood hospital model will deliver short ER wait times and favorable door-to-discharge times. “Patients will receive the same high-quality, compassionate care and exceptional patient experience that have made LVHN the gold standard in the region,” he said.

“LVH–Gilbertsville provides an exciting health care option not currently available in this region,” said John Pierro, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, LVHN. “This facility offers more capability than an ExpressCARE, with experience and expertise to treat the same cases that would traditionally be treated and released at a larger hospital. LVH–Gilbertsville will offer a convenient alternative to residents of this region.”