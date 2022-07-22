TELFORD, Pa. - Brewscuits has been making organic, preservative-free dog biscuits in Telford for 10 years now.
"We use the spent grains from the beer brewing process - all the good grains for dogs: barley, oats and rye," said Manager Jennifer Godshall.
Not bad for a business that started by accident, when owners Kim and Petrina found their rescue dog - Tiki - eating the spent grains from their home brewing that they left out back.
"They have natural fiber, they sustain the sugar levels and appetites in dogs, and the sugar burns slowly and steadily," Godshall said.
The spent grains are mixed with egg, flour, and then either pumpkin, peanut butter, or sweet potato.
Everything is local.
"Free Will is one of our local breweries, we also do Yergey, Retriever, Dr. Brewlittle's, Sly Fox, so we do most of the local breweries," Godshall said. "The whole baking process takes three hours."
"We have our regular biscuits and then we also have the half pints," she added.
She makes around 400 to 500 bags a week out of one kitchen.
"The one thing we want is stuff that's good and healthy for our pets and so it just makes you feel good when you produce a great product," Godshall said.
Aside from the storefront, you can find Brewscuits online and at the Lansdale and Telford farmers markets, as well as some of the local breweries.
$1 per bag of online sales is donated to a rescue of the month.
"Just good for you, and good for your dog," Godshall said.