TELFORD, Pa. - In Telford, Nutty Novelties has been hand making all-natural peanut butter for about 10 years.

"We make 18 different nut butters now, we started out with just 7 or 8 or so," said co-owner Caleb Mangum. He originally tried to open a trail mix business, but quickly pivoted to peanut butter, starting out at the Lansdale Farmers Market.

"A friend of mine, Caleb Torrice of Tabora Farms, suggested natural peanut butters and I was like 'that's probably not a good idea' but sure enough, that's where we came from," Mangum said.

Now, he sells about 150,000 jars a year.

"We're taking about 2,000 pounds of peanuts a week," Mangum said. "If I have one big secret, it's freshness."

He and his brother, Jesse, run the business with a team of 15 part-time people: "We've grown almost 20 percent year over year, on average."

Some of the flavors you can find include chocolate peanut butter, a cinnamon peanut butter, and a butterscotch peanut butter, even a habanero honey peanut butter.

Nutty Novelties also has non peanut options like almond, white chocolate walnut, and pistachio.

"I want to get the Philly-area nut butter," Mangum said.

You can find its products in Telford at the Popcorn Works, at local farmers markets and supermarkets, including Giant. You can all buy the products online and on Amazon.

Tags

COMING Monday: A new way to comment - READ MORE
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.