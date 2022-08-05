TELFORD, Pa. - In Telford, Nutty Novelties has been hand making all-natural peanut butter for about 10 years.

"We make 18 different nut butters now, we started out with just 7 or 8 or so," said co-owner Caleb Mangum. He originally tried to open a trail mix business, but quickly pivoted to peanut butter, starting out at the Lansdale Farmers Market.

"A friend of mine, Caleb Torrice of Tabora Farms, suggested natural peanut butters and I was like 'that's probably not a good idea' but sure enough, that's where we came from," Mangum said.

Now, he sells about 150,000 jars a year.

"We're taking about 2,000 pounds of peanuts a week," Mangum said. "If I have one big secret, it's freshness."

He and his brother, Jesse, run the business with a team of 15 part-time people: "We've grown almost 20 percent year over year, on average."

Some of the flavors you can find include chocolate peanut butter, a cinnamon peanut butter, and a butterscotch peanut butter, even a habanero honey peanut butter.

Nutty Novelties also has non peanut options like almond, white chocolate walnut, and pistachio.

"I want to get the Philly-area nut butter," Mangum said.

You can find its products in Telford at the Popcorn Works, at local farmers markets and supermarkets, including Giant. You can all buy the products online and on Amazon.